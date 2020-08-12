Abandoned places may look lonely and forlorn and yet each tile, each corner, each object, each decoration, is imbued with stories. Villa Guardamangia in Pietà is nowadays a far cry from its impressive origins, however, the building is still evocative of an aristocratic and glorious history.

Delicately designed iron work

Costing €5 million to the Maltese government, the villa is scheduled as a Grade 2 building, reflecting its architectural and historical value. Although the property is renowned as one of the finest examples of baroque buildings of the time, it is the memories which are encapsulated in its fabric which make it so special.

Sought after by the most privileged, Villa Guardamangia has even succeeded to capture Queen Elizabeth II’s heart, during her stay from 1949 to 1951, when she was still a princess and her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, was assigned to Malta as an officer of the Royal Navy. Indeed, this is the only place outside Britain which she has ever called ‘home’.

Nostalgic old films and photos taken at this villa at the time provide us with a glimpse of how majestic this property looked. While moving across its elegant grounds, the royal couple looks very much at leisure and serene, and the property is very much up to their high standard.

The agency will be starting an extensive process of restoration

The roof terrace commanded open views over Marsamxett harbour as the royal couple posed in front of the camera. The classy columned open corridor led the way to an impeccable mature garden. The elevated walkway that ran across the large garden added a further touch of the exquisite as the couple walked along its length.

Heritage Malta members admiring the columned open corridor.

Following the recent acquisition of this villa, Heritage Malta will be starting an extensive process of restoration that includes 18 rooms, stables, a large garden, wells and an underground shelter. Once this process is finalised, the restored Villa Guardamangia will serve as another national treasure which can be enjoyed by the public.

Statues embellishing the staircase

Lately, Heritage Malta members were given the exclusive curated tour inside this grand building.

The high and large rooms, the patterned colourful tiles, the delicately designed iron work, the elaborately sculptured doorways and the intriguingly charming statues that embellish the wide staircase open a captivating window on Princess Elizabeth’s experience in Malta. Other highlights of this tour included the servants’ quarters which emanated the human element, the war shelter and the missing elevated walkway in the garden. A surviving part of a corner stone stairway which currently leads to nowhere looked spellbinding, especially with the grandiose niche in the background.

On Friday, August 28, Heritage Malta members can participate in another curated tour of Villa Guardamangia.

Besides participating in these free exclusive events, Heritage Malta members can enjoy several other benefits including one year of free access to the agency’s museums and sites, discount on entry to the Ħal Saflieni Hypogeum, discount on purchases at the agency’s museum shops, discounts on events and thematic tours and much more.

For more information, visit www.heritagemalta.org/membership/.

Elaborately sculptured doorways

Captivating statue heads.

The wartime shelters