From rooftop pool parties and raving in a hundreds of years old cave to boat parties and dancing in a boiler room, Glitch Festival is back with its fourth edition.

The biggest electronic music festival in Malta will officially take place at Gianpula Village in Rabat. The main festival will be held on August 14 and 15 followed by a boat-party on August 16 for the grand finale.

It will feature 6 stages – from rooftop pool parties to secret cave raves. Dancers will be able to lose themselves to the sounds of house and techno artists such as Carl Cox, Bicep, Ben Klock, Charlotte De Witte, Len Faki, Peggy Gou, Helena Hauff, Motor City Drum Ensemble, Palms Trax, Paula Temple, Mall Grab and many more.

This year's edition will feature two new stages: the Boiler Room Stage, curated by the world-famous independent music platform, and the Bud X Orbit Stage.

Apart from the Fortress and Cosmic stages, the Gianpula Village rooftop will also feature late-night pool parties, while The Vaults will open on both days of the festival for all-night-long live music in the unique underground setting.

The festival began in 2016 and the idea was sparked by an idle conversation, co-founder Cain Farrugia had told Times of Malta.

We [Andrew Grech, Cain Farrugia, Karl Attard and Kevin Ellul] had met on a Saturday afternoon in March 2015. We started to talk about the downsides of having big names playing in our club nights and how we can get a bigger following if we can combine two or three artists in one night. More drinks and more chatter later and there you have it... Glitch Festival.”

Further information about Glitch Festival can be obtained by visiting https://www.glitchfestival.com.