Glitch Festival is back and its fourth edition features rooftop pool parties; raving in a cave that is hundreds of years-old; boat parties; and dancing in a boiler room.

Carl Cox, one of the most charming DJs in the business.

The main events of Malta’s biggest electronic music festival will take place at Gianpula Village, l/o Rabat, tomorrow and on Thursday, followed by a boat-party on Friday for the grand finale. It will feature six stages – from rooftop pool parties to secret cave raves.

Dancers will be able to lose themselves to the sounds of house and techno artists such as Carl Cox, Bicep, Ben Klock, Charlotte De Witte, Len Faki, Peggy Gou, Helena Hauff, Motor City Drum Ensemble, Palms Trax, Paula Temple, Mall Grab and many more.

This year’s edition will feature two new stages: the Boiler Room Stage, curated by the world-famous independent music platform, and the Bud X Orbit Stage.

Apart from the Fortress and Cosmic stages, the Gianpula Village rooftop will also feature late-night pool parties, while The Vaults will open on both days of the festival for all-night-long live music in the unique underground setting.

Further information about Glitch Festival can be obtained by visiting https:// www.glitchfestival.com.