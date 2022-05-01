Alliance Real Estate Group celebrated their top performing property advisors of 2021 with a glittering awards event hosted by renowned entertainer Kevin Naudi, at The Radisson Blu Resort and Spa in Golden Bay.

Speakers invited to give keynote talks on the day included Paul Vincenti, Mikela Fenech Pace, Robyn Pratt and the company’s very own Frank and Gordon. Attended by close to 200 people, the daytime event at the Grand Ballroom included networking coffee breaks and lunch outside on the panoramic terrace, where everyone got a chance to catch up and make new connections. Guests were entertained with a surprise dance from Dope Dance Company and the popular rock band Red Electrick closed off the day with a live performance.

“Alliance is the real estate network of choice for Malta’s top real estate people, and we celebrate our people in the best way possible at every opportunity," explained the company’s CEO Michael Bonello, who continued, “Whereas last year we were forced to hold this event behind closed doors with staggered attendance for Covid safety, this year we wanted to go the extra mile to give everybody a truly memorable experience”. Judging by feedback from those attending, it seems this objective has been well and truly achieved. Alliance Letting COO Abigail Simiana also addressed the meeting, outlining the growth of the division since launching earlier this year.

Paul Vincenti is a hands-on marketing practitioner specialised in soft skills in sales, negotiations, customer experience, communication and transformational leadership development. His talk listed twelve points to set the stage for Alliance people to reach Real Estate 2.1.

HR specialist Mikela Fenech Pace, is an accredited executive and team coach. With her company Upstream, she works with people and organisations to identify their challenges and create the necessary self-awareness to be able to work through them. Her candid talk dealt with the basics of human connections making all the difference for Alliance advisors dealing with their clients.

As managing director of Impact Consulting, Robyn Pratt provides consultancy to independent and international companies in various areas, including quality management, leadership, operations, branding and service culture development. In her presentation, she emphasised the importance of a positive mindset to close the gap between what we have in our lives and what we want from our lives.

Apart from forming an integral part of the management team at Alliance as CPO and COO respectively, Frank Borg and Gordon Attard re-launched their Youtube Channel with new insightful content, tips and tools for more effective selling during the pandemic. More than fifty videos later and with over 134 thousand plays so far, the Frank and Gordon Show is still hitting new highs across all social media platforms. On the day, the duo animated the crowd with one of their motivational Youtube episodes, performed live on stage.

Top performing branch awards went to Gordon Valentino on behalf of Alliance Tigne, Fabien Debono on behalf of Alliance Marina and Jeremy Borg Grech on behalf of Alliance Strand. Alliance Real Estate Award winners for 2021 include Edmond Agius, Elda Agius Cela, Roberta Anastasi, Andria Aquilina, Aldo Bezzina, Duncan Camilleri, Chris Carabott, Claude Cefai, Mario Cutajar, Ryan Debono, Fleur Doublet, Anna Ebejer, Eleno Farrugia, Allison A Gillibrand, Marvin Grech, Philip Grech, Kenneth Grillo, Maria Grillo, Amanda Guazzo Camenzuli, Brenda Magri, Brian Magri, James Mallia, Dylan Micallef, Jay Jay Micallef, Keith Ruggier, Igor Stefnovic, Marco Satariano, Kurt Scicluna, Charlene Tabone Valetta, Katrina Tanti, Nico Tanti, Jean Paul Vassallo, Etienne Vassallo, Ian Vella, Louise Vella, Roderick Zahra and Bojana Zammit.

Alliance is an award winning real estate brand, built on a growing network of strategically located branches around Malta, and the wealth of knowledge, professional experience and strong personal relationships of its founding partners. More information may be found at www.alliance.mt or on social media.