The achievements of the top perfomers at QuickLets, Zanzi Homes and QLC Real Estate in 2021 were recently celebrated during a glitzy, themed awards night.

The event was held at Gracy’s Supper and Arts Club in Valletta, which served as the perfect venue to bring the feel from the iconic movie The Great Gatsby to life. Guests responded to the dress code by showing up in their best rendition of the 1920s glamour.

The trophies presented to the top performers at QuickLets, Zanzi Homes and QLC Real Estate.

The award categories were carefully selected.

Together with the essential categories which are driven by metric outcomes such as top performing branch and property specialists of the year, QuickLets and Zanzi Homes feel particularly strong about rewarding individuals that contributed to the brands and society in financial matters, such as support towards the activities of their QLZH Foundation, promotion of company culture and personal growth.

This year, the awards entered an international dimension with the invitation of a member of the team from QuickLets Cyprus. The real estate group is the first to successfully launch a Maltese property brand internationally by opening two offices in Limassol and Nicosia under the guidance of the group’s chief operating officer Fabio Zuccaro and Andrea Bonanno, who took on the role of letting manager. Both received the Growth Award for the contribution to the QuickLets name in Cyprus, alongside Florent Gastine, who was awarded the title of Letting Specialist of the Year.

The top performing branches, top listers, top contract closers, stars of the branch and highest value generators, among many others, were identified across all the three brands and received trophies. The Social Heart Award, The Culture Champion Award and the High Riser Awards were among the categories of accolades which were not dictated by numbers.

The awards were presented by group co-founder and CEO Steve Mercieca alongside co-founder Michael Mercieca and all three head of brands.