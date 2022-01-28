The number of deaths from COVID-19 soared by a fifth worldwide in the last week, as the number of daily cases surged in the Middle East, Europe and Asia.

Here is a state of play based on AFP's database.

3.3 million cases a day

The average number of global daily cases leapt to 3.36 million this week, an increase of eight per cent over the previous seven days. The pace of the increase nevertheless slowed, according to an AFP tally to Thursday.

The confirmed cases only reflect a fraction of the actual number of infections, with varying counting practices and levels of testing in different countries.

Flare-up in Middle East

The week's main surge took place in the Middle East, where the number of daily cases rocketed by 70 per cent. They also leapt by 20 per cent in Europe, by 19 per cent in Asia and by eight per cent in the Latin America-Caribbean zone.

The situation improved, however, in the United States-Canada zone, where the number of cases decreased by 22 per cent. And they fell by 13 per cent in Africa, where the highly contagious Omicron variant has begun its rise.

The number of cases also decreased by a quarter in Oceania.

Deaths soar

The number of COVID-linked deaths soared globally for a third week in a row, by 20 per cent to 9,050 per day.

The US mourned the most daily deaths with 2,604 per day, ahead of Russia with 673 and India with 572.

The countries reporting the highest death rates in proportion to their population were Bosnia-Herzegovina with 8.9 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Croatia with 7.9, Bulgaria and Trinidad and Tobago with 7.3 each and Montenegro 7.2.

Main spikes

The Solomon Islands in the Pacific saw the biggest increase in new infections, with cases shooting up by 1,172 per cent on an average of 100 cases a day, after its some 700,000 inhabitants were largely spared in the first two years of the pandemic.

It was followed by Armenia's 253 per cent increase and a 172 per cent rise in Kosovo. Iran's cases were up 162 per cent and Libya's by 157 per cent.

Main drops

Ireland saw the biggest drop in new cases for a second week in a row, with a 45 per cent decline.

It was followed by Suriname with a 42 per cent drop, Guyana with a 41 per cent fall, and Jamaica and the Dominican Republic which each had a 40 per cent decrease.

US still has most cases

The US remained by far the country with the biggest number of new cases with 591,300 per day on average, a drop of 21 per cent from the previous week.

Next in line came France with 360,300 average daily cases, an increase of seven per cent, and India with 307,500, a 13 per cent spike.

On a per-capita basis, the country with the biggest number of new cases over the week remained Denmark with 5,461 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Slovenia with 4,182, Portugal 3,765, France 3,736 and Belgium 3,142.