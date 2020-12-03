A global shortage of flu vaccines has led to a scarcity in pharmacies, the Chamber of Pharmacists and the Chamber of Small and Medium Enterprises said on Thursday.

They said that because of the world shortage, authorised agents were unable to meet the demand.

Although pharmacies were doing their utmost to serve clients, they could not do the impossible, the organisations said.

They urged the public to understand the situation and if unserved in the private sector, seek the vaccine through public health as instructed by the health authorities.

Flu vaccinations in the public sector resumed on Sunday for anyone aged 55 or over, children aged between three and five and people suffering from chronic illnesses.

They will be available to the general public as from this Sunday.