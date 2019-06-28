Malta hosted the first international meeting of ocean ambassadors today, bringing together representatives from the United Nations, the European Union and the Commonwealth to discuss the protection and restoration of the world’s oceans.

The meeting, which was organized by the ministry of Foreign Affairs, was headed by Foreign Minister Carmelo Abela and UN Special Envoy for Ocean Ambassadors Peter Thompson. European Commissioner Karmenu Vella and Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland were also in attendance.

One of the resolutions that came from the meeting was an agreement that ocean health issues required not only commitment but the delivery of an international integrated approach as well as a global action plan. The representatives affirmed that it was time to move beyond discussion and into ocean action.

Last year, Malta appointed Professor Alan Deidun as its Ocean Ambassador, becoming one of six appointed worldwide.

Minister Abela said that Malta, being a maritime archipelago, viewed the sustainability of the world’s oceans as a top priority. He said that Malta was taking a proactive initiative in safeguarding the health and sustainability of our seas.

Malta’s foreign policy has sought to contribute towards furthering the development of international ocean governance, the minister noted.

He added that, as oceans are regulators of climate change, the decision to take a proactive global lead in uniting all concerned partners to raise awareness on a future joint action plan, sends a strong message that healthy oceans and the preservation of marine areas is viewed not just regionally but also internationally as a priority.

Commissioner Vella said that the oceans are receiving more political attention than ever and that the European Commission will continue to work to prevent unregulated fishing, and strong and united oceans actions.

The meeting also included President of the Intergovernmental Conference on the BBNJ Ambassador Rena Lee and Ambassador Vidar Helgesen, who represents the Norwegian government’s sustainable ocean economy initiative.

Other international organisations in attendance included the International Maritime Organisation, the Food and Agriculture Organisation and the UN Development Program, the European Commission, the EU Presidency and the Commonwealth Secretariat.