Local credit card acquirer Global Payments, recently announced that all its PoS (point of sale) terminals have been upgraded to accept contactless purchases of up to €50.

This new feature helps to minimise the spread of COVID-19 since cardholders do not have to touch the keypad to input their PIN, but they simply have to tap their card against the PoS terminal.

This new limit is ideal for those outlets currently delivering their goods and services and who are making use of the Global Payments mobile payment devices.

Global Payments merchants whose shops are presently closed, are to contact Global Payments on 2226 5656 once they reopen, so their PoS terminals may be updated with this new feature.