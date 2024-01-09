Global Translation Solutions (GTS), a market leader in the provision of professional translation and language services in Malta, commemorates its remarkable and noteworthy journey from what began as a humble single-employee outfit to a noteworthy international player in the industry.

Formally founded in January 2004, after a few years of individual service rendered by its founders, GTS has entered into the international professional translation markets and has secured a considerable number of multinational contracts in Europe and other countries across the globe, all managed and directed from its prestigiously designed offices in the historical capital of Valletta.

Over the past two decades, GTS has evolved into a comprehensive language solutions provider, making use of the latest technology, and offering an extensive range of services, including translation, interpretation, localization, and linguistic consulting.

The company's success can be attributed to its team of highly skilled mother tongue linguists, project managers, and technology experts who collaborate seamlessly to deliver unparalleled language solutions. Starting off as a Maltese language service provider, GTS has over the past two decades been entrusted by leading European and international bodies, multinational corporations and local as well as international SMEs with the translation of legal and technical texts in over 300 language combinations.

GTS has earned local market leadership and international presence through the provision of customised service packages that cater for the needs and budgets of various clients. GTS was the first Malta based translation and language service provider to obtain ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 17100:2015 quality standards. Since then, GTS has also worked with some of the largest Language Service Providers (LSPs) in the world and consistently ranks as one of the top translation and language service providers.

Today, the main areas of activity include law, finance and accounting, pharmaceuticals, tourism, retail, gaming, crypto and IT servicing to companies such as financial institutions, law firms, pharmaceutical companies, gaming companies, hospitality and entertainment companies, and the oil, gas, and petroleum industry.

GTS is a very active member of various reputable sectoral associations, including the European Language Industry Association (ELIA), the American Translators’ Association (ATA), the Globalization and Localization Association (GALA), and the Association of Translation Companies (ATC).

GTS also acts as a language partner for key events, such as the upcoming Focus on Executives organised by ELIA, to be hosted in May in Malta by GTS. This prestigious conference is an important platform for industry leaders to discuss the present and future of the language trade – a great recognition by Europe’s leading association.

“GTS has always had an international vision and the willingness to spread its wings outside of Malta and in the international market,” says Dorothy Scerri, Office Manager at GTS and ELIA Board Director.

This willingness is also due to the fact that GTS is flexible and quick in adapting to changes in the industry.

Scerri adds: “Throughout the years, there have been a lot of changes in the industry and GTS was always willing to adapt and keep itself relevant. Such changes also led GTS to fruitful collaborations with various international stakeholders through our active role in associations like ELIA and the standardisation of internal quality and production procedures.”

Finally, looking forward, Scerri explains that: “There is a lot of potential for further expansion and as we continue to grow, we are committed to maintain the high quality standards within the industry.

”To mark this momentous occasion, apart from hosting the ELIA Focus on Executives conference in Malta, GTS will be hosting a series of events throughout the year, including client appreciation gatherings, webinars on industry trends, an anniversary event and community outreach initiatives.

As GTS looks back on its rich history, the company remains committed to its core values of excellence, integrity, client-focus, and innovation. This year’s celebrations will sow the seeds for the further internationalisation of the company.