GlobalCapital plc has posted a mid-year profit before tax of €2.3 million, turning around a loss of €2.5m sustained during the same period last year.

The group has also seen significant growth of its asset base to €149m from €138m as at December 31, 2018, while in-force business also increased in value by €1.6m.

Meanwhile, capital and reserves increased by €1.3m from €18.5m to €19.8m.

GlobalCapital chairman Paolo Catalfamo said: “GlobalCapital has experienced much change in the past few years as we took a loss-making company and sought to turn it around.”

“From our mid-year results, it is clear that the comprehen-sive restructuring exercise we have undertaken is bearingfruit and the Group is now on a solid footing to embark onfurther expansion.”

GlobalCapital intends to expand the sales of life insurance products as well as creating more synergies between the life insurance and the asset management company which will result in lower costs and improved efficiency.