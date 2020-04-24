GlobalCapital plc is to screen staff with COVID-19 rapid testing kits, which are capable of detecting the presence of antibodies in humans against the disease in just 15 minutes.

The tests, manufactured in Switzerland and widely used in the heavily affected Italian region of Lombardy, are capable of yielding four results: negative, positive initial stage, positive advanced stage, and immune positive.

The quick procedure, which merely requires a drop of blood, will be carried out by a medical practitioner and the results uploaded on an electronic platform which will make it possible for employees to monitor their condition through a dedicated app.

GlobalCapital chairman Paolo Catalfamo said: “Our top priority at this extraordinary time has been to ensure the safety of our employees, who have continued to work hard to provide our clients with the best possible service.

“We believe this rapid test, which is now also being used by certain airlines to screen passengers, will provide them and their families with reassurance and we are delighted to be among the first in Malta to offer it,” Catalfamo said.