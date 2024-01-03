In Dulci Jubilo, a multilingual recital by the female section of the Laudate Pueri choir, brought to a “glorious” end the last in a series of three December Saturday morning concertinos at Il-Ħaġar cultural centre in Victoria.

Led by Maria Frendo and conducted by Canon George Frendo, who also introduced the concert, the event included popular carols – The First Noel, Gloria in Excelsis Deo, In Dulci Jubilo, Stille Nacht, God Rest ye Merry Gentlemen, Once in Royal David’s City, A Great & Mighty Wonder, O Come Emmanuel and While Shepherds Watched – mostly with an arragement by Joseph Vella and David Willcocks.

The first concert featured the Gozo Visual & Performing Arts School students. Tutored by Sarah Cassar, the flutes played Corelli and Holst, followed by the clarinets, tutored by Noel Curmi. The programme included Sheeran and Tchaikovsky. The concert was concluded with a string ensemble, tutored by Pierre Louis Attard. The strings performed Brahms and Cerulli.

The second concert was delivered by the Brasstubes, directed by Mark Gauci.

The December events by the Gozo Ministry’s Milied f’Għawdex programme also included exhibitions and two lectures.