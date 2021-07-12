Former US Open champion Lucas Glover notched his first PGA Tour victory in more than a decade Sunday, firing a final-round 64 to win the John Deere Classic by two strokes.

Glover had eight birdies in his seven-under par effort at Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, lifting a trophy for the first time since the 2011 Wells Fargo Championship.

“Pretty ecstatic,” said Glover, who won the US Open in 2009. “Still hasn’t really sunk in yet, but long day.

