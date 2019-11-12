Marko Glumac is no longer the coach of Tarxien Rainbows, the Times of Malta has learnt.

It is understood that Glumac met with the Tarxien Rainbows' hierarchy and an agreement was found for him to step down from his post.

The Serbian mentor had taken charge of the Rainbows at the start of the season following the sudden departure of Jose Borg.

At Tarxien, Glumac had a tough job on his hands as he had very little time to assemble a competitive squad for the start of the 2019-20 season.

The Rainbows struggled to achieve results under Glumac as the team suffered ten successive defeats.

On Saturday, the Rainbows looked set to pick up their first points when they were leading their relegation rivals Gudja United.

However, the team failed to administer their advantage and conceded two late goals despite having a man more on the pitch following the dismissal of Miguel Attard.

Reports said that the Rainbows could turn to Glumac’s assistant Demis Paul Scerri or Justin Pace, the club’s coach of the Youth League team to take the reins of the team.