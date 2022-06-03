Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry said Thursday he hopes the Bundesliga champions quickly settle the matter of want-away striker Robert Lewandowski which rumbles on amid reports Barcelona are eager to sign the Poland star.

“It’s a bit of a shame how it’s always going back and forth,” Gnabry said with the Germany team while preparing to face Italy in the Nations League this Saturday in Bologna.

“As a teammate and part of the club, I hope there will be a peaceful solution.”

Lewandowski caused a stir Monday by insisting “my Bayern Munich story has come to an end” while on duty with Poland.

The 33-year-old scored 35 goals in the Bundesliga last season to help Bayern win a tenth straight German league title, but made it clear he wants to leave after eight years in Munich.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta