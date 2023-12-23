A number of innovative people wellness policies and initiatives introduced by GO in the past year have led the company to be acknowledged as the top employer in Malta in the annual Employee Net Promoter Score (ENPS), the company has announced.

In this year’s annual study commissoned by GO through independent market research agency M. Fsadni & Associates, the communications company achieved an outstanding overall employer ranking, doubling the score since the last survey was carried out last year.

“This is a remarkable achievement for us at GO that brings to fruition all the work and commitment we are putting into establishing GO’s reputation as a top employer in the market, capable of attracting and retaining top talent,” Sarah Mifsud, chief people officer at GO, said.

“This accomplishment has revitalised our commitment to enhancing the people's experience at GO. While policy formulation is crucial, our emphasis extends to the learning aspect − going above and beyond to create meaningful opportunities that elevate our people's lives and bolster their career paths.”

Among the policies introduced since last year are four weeks paid leave for pregnancy loss, four weeks paid leave for the non-birthing parent and a successful temporary ‘work from abroad’ policy.

Mifsud added that the company’s unwavering investment in its leaders remains a cornerstone of its success.

“We firmly believe that our leaders play a pivotal role in shaping the workplace experience and well-being of our people. Our dedicated efforts revolve around assisting and supporting these leaders, enabling them to lead with purpose. We empower and upskill them, fostering the development of the necessary skills to navigate and guide us on this collective journey,” she said.

“This achievement is a testament to everyone’s collective effort and dedication over the years, where all our investment in our people continues to reinforce GO's commitment to establish itself as a family-centric company whose concern is the mental wellbeing of all its people. We take a 360 approach, ensuring that our people’s financial, emotional and mental wellbeing are well addressed, whilst creating the right conditions for them to grow both personally and professionally.”