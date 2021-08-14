GO has announced the addition of the Coppa Italia matches to its Sports Pass alongside the much-followed Serie A.

Sports TV Pass customers will be able to enjoy all Coppa Italia’s 2021/2022 match rounds, which will be broadcast in their entirety, starting with the first 16 matches scheduled for this weekend, with the rest scheduled all the way through to the final in May 2022.

“Adding Coppa Italia and the Supercoppa Italiana is a great complement to the Serie A action already available on our channels. Our avid Italian Football fans can now watch all teams, live, in all competitions on TSN, including those Italian teams playing in European competitions,” GO’s senior marketing manager Alison Mercieca said.

“The package will also come with extensive preview and review programmes for our audiences to follow the best action throughout the season. We fully understand that for our avid football fans, the love of the game goes beyond the actual match. Being able to follow the build-up to the match and have access to review programmes and debates helps them immerse themselves in the whole experience. This is what we want for our customers – to make that experience better every day,” she added.

The competition kicked off yesterday with the first knockout round match between Fiorentina v Cosenza at 9pm on TSN 3 to be followed by Parma v Lecce at 6pm on TSN 7 tomorrow, August 15.

The package will also include the much anticipated and coveted Supercoppa Italiana match between Inter, as the winners of Serie A 20/21 and Juventus, the Coppa Italia 20/21 winners, later in the season.

GO Sports TV pass is available to all customers from €5.99 per month. Customers may visit www.go.com.mt/go-sports-premium for additional information.