The MSE Equity Price Index trended lower for the second consecutive session with a drop of a further 0.25% to 4,827.350 points reflecting the declines in HSBC, GO and Mapfre Middlesea which offset the increase in MIA, RS2 and Santumas. Meanwhile, a further six equities ended the day unchanged with trading activity marginally improving to just over €0.25 million.

HSBC Bank Malta plc slipped 3.9% back to its 2019 low of €1.25 across seven deals totalling 21,719 shares.

Similarly, GO plc drifted 0.9% lower back to the €4.24 level on shallow volumes of 7,030 shares.

The only other negative performing equity was Mapfre Middlesea plc with a 0.9% drop to €2.16 also on weak volumes of 7,000 shares.

On the other hand, Malta International Airport plc moved 0.7% higher to recapture the €7.35 level on volumes of 3,000 shares. Last Friday, MIA released its traffic results for the month of October in which it revealed an 8.8% increase in passenger movements to more than 700,000 passengers for the first time during the month under review. October also marked the end of the Summer season (April-October) during which the company registered a 7.7% increase to 5.1 million passenger movements.

RS2 Software plc advanced by a further 1.9% to yet another all-time high of €2.12 across four deals totalling 5,070 shares.

Santumas Shareholdings plc added 1.4% to regain the €1.42 level on shallow volumes of 5,000 shares.

Meanwhile, Bank of Valletta plc held on to the €1.10 level on just 2,000 shares. The Bank confirmed this morning that Ricky David Hunkin will be appointed CEO and Executive Director of BOV with effect from 1 January 2020. Mr Hunkin’s experience in the international, retail and corporate banking sector spans 40 years during which held different posts including that of Chief Risk Officer of Chetwood Financial and senior management positions at GE Money, Northern Rock, Tesco Bank, Williams & Glyn (Royal Bank of Scotland) and Provident Financial.

International Hotel Investments plc held on to the €0.85 level on just 2,000 shares.

A total of 9,080 shares of FIMBank plc changed hands at the USD0.64 level representing no change from the previous closing price.

BMIT Technologies plc retained the €0.53 level across eight deals totalling 145,000 shares.

PG plc also closed today’s session unchanged at the €1.84 level across two deals totalling 20,000 shares.

The only other active equity was Simonds Farsons Cisk plc with a single trade of 1,812 shares at the €11.50 level representing no change from the previous closing price.

The RF MGS Index shed a further 0.65% to 1,148.530 points reflecting the recent upswing in eurozone yields on the back of increasing hopes of a trade deal between the US and China.

This analysis is released by www.rizzofarrugia.com. Stock markets are volatile and subject to fluctuations which cannot be reasonably foreseen. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.