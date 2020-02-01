Since yesterday, listeners of Vibe FM’s breakfast show The Morning Vibe started using their persuasion tactics to try and convince breakfast show hosts Abel, JD and Martina that they should be the worthy winners of a life-changing sponsorship package that could help them participate in this year’s GO Grid Challenge 2020.

GO has just re-confirmed itself as the main sponsor of the annual Grid Challenge, Malta’s largest obstacle race and a sports event that has taken the island by storm. This year’s Grid will be held in June 2020 and will be challenging athletes to a 12-15km race, which includes over 30 obstacles, rough terrains and huge dose of pure adrenaline.

GO is launching this radio competition, where five individuals will win a Grid package worth €1,500. This package is offering these lucky individuals all that is needed to get them ready for the Grid and on a path for a healthier lifestyle. The package includes a four-month training programme for the Grid by professional coaches, nutritional help, gym membership for three months at the Reflex Total Fitness in Attard or Sliema, Dr Juice meals to help boost training, a training kit, participation fee for The Grid and appointments with sports doctors.

“This initiative is not just about putting money into this sport event. We wanted to offer a whole lot more by giving individuals the springboard to a healthier lifestyle, that will connect them to like-minded individuals but also reconnect with a fitter version of themselves,” said a GO spokesperson.

“Besides this radio competition, we are also proud to once again be the main sponsor of this year’s edition of The Grid. As in previous years, our employees have not shied away from this challenge and have re-grouped, ignited their competitive spirit and well on track with their training regime and are very much looking forward to welcoming these winning individuals to the team. All they need to do, is make that call,” added GO’s spokesperson.