A report on brand value and consumer perception of different brands in Malta has been published by EMCS Ltd following a two-year study.

The Brands in Malta Survey 2021-2022 report focuses on six categories, namely cars, soft drinks, insurance companies, chocolate, supermarkets and clothing, and provides answers to questions such as: How does your brand compare overall in your industry? How does your brand compare to competing brand/s? Among which age groups is your brand most/least popular? And is your brand more popular among men or women?

EMCS director Ramon Muscat responsible for market intelligence, said: “We believe there are no shortcuts to sustainable growth. Our study is the first of its kind. It is designed to help business leaders balance the pressure for short-term results with long-term sustainable and profitable growth. Brands that are bold enough to invest in making consumers’ lives better in creative and innovative ways, even during difficult times, have the potential to reap greater rewards.”

He explained that uncovering consumer brand preferences is critical when seeking to design successful brand strategies and subsequently position a particular brand. It also contributes to building strong brands able to establish long-term relationships with consumers.

Muscat added that the research carried out seeks to determine the best (top of mind) brand. Over 250 different brands were mentioned by the survey respondents with the top picks being three well-established international brands, namely Nike, Toyota and Adidas.

The local brands rating highest among top brand mentions were GO, Cisk and Farsons.

The best (top of mind) brands for each of the six categories were as follows: Toyota (cars), Coca Cola (soft drinks), Gasan Mamo Insurance (insurance companies), Cadbury (chocolate), Lidl (supermarkets) and Tommy Hilfiger (clothing).

The ‘Top Brands in Malta 2021-2022’ were measured using three parameters, namely:

1. Top-of-mind awareness (based on brands first mentioned by respondents when they heard the product category).

2. Last used (based on brands last used/consumed by respondents in one repurchase cycle).

3. Future intention (based on brands that respondents intend to use/consume in the future).

One can order a copy of the full 82-page report by sending an e-mail to market-research@emcs.com.mt.