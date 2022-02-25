Thirteen Ukrainian guards on a tiny island in the Black Sea died as heroes, refusing to surrender to a Russian warship.

BBC reported that the guards held their ground and were killed in a bombardment.

Audio of their final words has gone viral on Twitter, TikTok and other social media.

The guards used an expletive and refused to surrender the Black Sea island when ordered to by a Russian warship.

“I am a Russian warship. I suggest you lay down your arms and surrender to avoid bloodshed and unnecessary victims, or you will be bombed,” the Russians said.

A male Ukrainian soldier is heard saying “So that’s it … Should I tell them to fuck themselves?”

A female Ukrainian soldier responds: “Well, just in case.”

The male soldier then says: “Warship, go f--- yourself.”

Ukrainian President Zelensky said that every brave Ukrainian who died defending Snake Island in the Black Sea from the Russian invaders will be awarded the title "Hero of Ukraine," the nation's greatest honour.