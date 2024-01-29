GO p.l.c. has announced that its consolidated revenue for the nine months up to September 30, 2023 reached €178 million, an increase of 11 per cent compared to the same period in 2022, a result that was possible due to the positive momentum and the favourable performance reported in the first half of the year.

In an interview with Corporate Times, GO’s CEO Nikhil Patil also explained how Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) also saw an 11 per cent rise, reaching €69 million.

Patil explained that by the end of this year, GO should be seeing the completion of its nationwide rollout of True Fibre network following last year’s record roll-out which saw the network reaching close to 80 per cent of the island.

“True Fibre is the fastest and best broadband technology and preparing the country for nationwide True Fibre means that we are well prepared for any future technology or speed demands,” says Patil who has been at the helm of GO since April of 2018.

In his interview, Patil also announced how GO’s contact centre has been registering continuous improvements in customer response times where today, over 5,000 customers are being attended to every day. He also referred to the significant progress on GO’s new €20 million fully sustainable headquarters in Żejtun with plans for relocation set for the end of this year.