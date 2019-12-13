Updated 9.10pm, service to be fully restored in coming hours

Telecommunications company GO has reported that mobile and internet services have gone down in 15 areas in Malta because a third party contractor cutting through their fibre network.

This is the second GO outage in as many days.

Works to restore the service are underway and the service is set to be fully restored in the next hours.

In a post on Facebook, the company announced that the fault happened in Żejtun and was affecting over half a dozen areas across the country.

GO said that, Żejtun, Żabbar, Bulebel, Senglea, Cospicua, Vittoriosa, Gudja, Fgura, Għaxaq, Ħal Far, Ħal-Farruġ, Luqa, Marsa Industrial Estate, Żebbuġ and Siġġiewi, are all affected.

In its third update, the company said services were slowly being restored and it had two very dedicated teams on site, braving the weather and working in parallel on three cables that needed to be repaired.

"We expect services to be fully restored in the next hours. Thank you very much for your patience and understanding. We are doing everything we can to get you reconnected to what matters most to you."

GO apologised for the inconvenience and thanked customers for their patience.

In its second update, the company had said that due to the unfavourable weather conditions, water had to be painstakingly removed before its workers could access the manhole to commence repairs.

Multiple cables were cut, each containing hundreds of strands of fibres.

"Each fibre, which is the width of a strand of hair, has to be delicately and precisely matched and fused with the same fibre strand it was connected to before the cut."

The company said this was quite an intensive and complex procedure, especially when undertaken in such weather conditions.

However, its dedicated workers were on the ground, hard at work, to expedite the process as much as possible in such circumstances.

Critical services, it said, should start to be restored soon.

The incident comes less than 24 hours after GO’s mobile and internet services were down due to a “major cut,” which affected thousands of customers.