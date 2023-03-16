GO announced an €800,000 investment in Cybersift Holdings Limited, a cyber security services company.

This investment, which has the potential to increase to €1.1 million by 2024, means that GO has acquired a majority shareholding in the company.

With a customer base spanning Malta, Italy, and the US, Cybersift is helping hundreds of companies improve their cyber security by using machine learning to provide them with advanced, self-learning tools for detecting threats.

Founded in 2017 by technologist David Vassallo and experienced digital entrepreneur Brian Zarb Adami, Cybersift established itself as a main player in the application of machine learning and artificial intelligence to network intrusion detection, offering easily deployable technology with a fast return on investment.