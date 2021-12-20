What up to a few years ago seemed an abstract concept, the Internet of Things (IoT) is today a reality present in many aspects of life.

As a company that is continuously seeking innovative solutions to its customers’ growing needs, GO has embraced this reality, and through GO Business, has just launched its Asset Tracking solution, allowing business clients to keep track of their valuable equipment and assets.

“For most businesses, it is a constant challenge to keep track of valuable assets, equipment and goods while in transit or when deployed on the field. Assets are constantly misplaced, damaged or stolen, and businesses incur significant costs and disruptions to locate, repair or replace such assets. Therefore, monitoring and tracking of these assets has become increasingly critical and this is what drove GO to develop Asset Tracking as our first IoT solution,” Victor Zammit, business development manager at GO Business, explains.

Through the use of small tracking devices that send periodic location reports to the GO IoT platform, companies can easily monitor and track these assets wherever they are located. Through the platform, users have access to numerous features, including device management functionalities, the setting of alarms and alerts, reporting capabilities and advanced data analytics, delivering companies with significant cost savings, increased operational efficiency and better service to their respective clients.



“Connectivity remains a critical factor when it comes to locating assets outside companies’ premises, so the service avails itself of GO’s various connectivity solutions which provide the important link between tracking devices and platforms. One of the key strengths of this solution is that it relies on our highly dependable network and secure IoT platform, offering the highest level of service and assurance that our business clients are accustomed to,” Arthur Azzopardi, chief officer of GO Business, adds.

A recent 2021 study published by Tech.mt suggested that more Maltese businesses are embracing the concept of Internet of Things and that with the emergence of AI, and the imminent roll-out of fifth generation (5G) wireless, IoT is bound to become increasingly critical for change and innovation within the local business community.

“GO’s decision to invest in this technology is driven by the belief that IoT solutions will play a critical role in digital innovation and in achieving operational efficiencies. Through this investment, we want to simplify the technology aspect and speed up the adoption of IoT across local businesses,” Azzopardi continues.

“Following through on our purpose to drive a digital Malta where no one is left behind, we are bringing to the local market a world class IoT platform that would facilitate the development of IoT solutions, enabling companies to reap the benefits of IoT when applied to their business.”

The Asset Tracking Solution is the result of GO’s partnership with the leading German company Software AG which through its Cumulocity IoT platform provides best-in-class IoT solutions, featuring the latest advancements in IoT technology, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and the highest security standards.

In the coming months, GO plans to launch new offerings to further expand the IoT capabilities it offers to its customers.