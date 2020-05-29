GO has launched its innovative mobile Freedom plans, thus giving customers full flexibility to tailor their mobile plan by selecting different data and minute bundles that most suit their individual needs.

These new plans, which have revolutionised the way customers select their mobile packages, are also compatible with GO’s easy buy scheme, where customers can enjoy their preferred mobile device, with no down payment, interest fee and at very advantageous prices.

“It is all about customer centricity. We really obsess about our customers’ needs in our decision-making process so what better way to do this than by giving them full flexibility to design their very own tailor-made plan,” said Antonio Ivankovic, chief commercial officer.

“We want to ensure that no one is left behind,and we want to cater for everyone’s needs because some customers prefer additional data, others prefer additional minutes, while others need bundles for worldwide consumption. Now, customers have the flexibility to make their own choices without being restricted to off-the-shelf packages.”

Senior marketing manager Alison Mercieca added: “We really believe in giving control to our customers. The flexibility of these plans, and the data bundles we have created will ensure that every customer gets to experience the power of our mobile network, with no restrictions and at the right price.”

For more information, visit www.go.com.mt.