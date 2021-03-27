GO has recently revamped its full mobile portfolio, allowing its customers to do so much more with their mobile bundle while on the move, thanks to unlimited data plans, at full speeds.

“Our unlimited data plans will allow our customers to really enjoy the best of Malta’s best rated network, with total peace of mind. They can connect to who and what matters to them, whether it’s accessing social networks, talking to family and friends overseas, entertaining their children, listening to their favourite tunes or watching their favourite TV programme with absolute peace of mind,” GO’s senior marketing manager, Alison Mercieca, said.

With more businesses shifting their operations online and more people working remotely, GO also enhanced its mobile plans for the business community so that everyone can really get to enjoy the benefits of these new plans.

“This is another huge step forward in our effort to support businesses with the tools and services they need to accelerate the digitisation of their operations,’ Neil Francalanza, GO business marketing manager, explained.

“With more businesses supporting remote working, this bold move with regard to our mobile portfolio, bringing unlimited data and unrestricted speeds at hugely competitive prices, we are fully enabling a truly collaborative business environment.”

