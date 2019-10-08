Updated 2.30pm, adds GO statement

Thousands of GO customers were left without a mobile phone service briefly after a technical problem brought the network down.

The service was restored in around 90 minutes.

In a statement, the company said that its services had been disrupted by an "unforseen technical issue" from around 7.30am to 9am.

The outage affected users' 2G and 3G mobile voice calling services and mobile internet users.

GO apologised for the disruption and said it would be contacting affected customers in the coming days to offer them "due compensation".

GO said its technical team had already been deployed to assess the situation and devise the best course of action to bring services up in the shortest time possible.

The company apologised for the inconvenience.

It advised clients still encountering issues to restart their mobile device.

GO is one of Malta's two largest mobile network providers. Thousands of customers were affected by the outage. ys.