The MSE Equity Total Return Index extended its recent declines, as it reached 7,781.544 points – equivalent to a 0.8% change.

A total of 17 issues were active, seven of which headed north while another six closed in the opposite direction.

During this four-day trading week, total turnover was €0.4 million lower than the previous week, as it stood at €1 million – generated across 149 transactions.

The highest liquidity was recorded by GO plc following last week’s approval of the payment of a final dividend of €0.16 net of tax per share, to be recommended during the Annual General Meeting on May 27, 2021.

The equity generated a total weekly turnover of €247,850 as 70,744 shares change hands across 18 transactions.

As a result, GO ended the week at a three-month-high of €3.56, translating into a 1.7% weekly increase.

Following suit, its subsidiary, BMIT Technologies plc, recorded a total turnover of €219,690.

Last week, the board resolved to recommend the approval of the payment of a final dividend of €0.02922 net of tax per share during annual general meeting to be held on May 26, 2021.

No change in price was recorded, as it closed flat at €0.53 despite trading 28 times over a spread of 414,850 shares.

RS2 Software plc enjoyed a positive week, closing 1.7% higher at €1.80. A total of 44,700 shares changed hands across eight transactions.

Last Tuesday, Bank of Valletta plc announced that the board of directors is scheduled to meet on March 30, 2021, to consider and approve the Group’s and the Bank’s audited financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2020.

The equity was active only on Monday and Tuesday, as it lost 1.1%, to end the week €0.01 lower at €0.90.

Nine deals involving 18,733 shares were executed.

Its peer, HSBC Bank Malta plc, started off the week on a positive note, as it closed Monday’s session at €0.85 but closed at a 15-week low of €0.80 mid-week.

On Thursday, the equity managed to recoup some lost ground, as it closed at €0.82 – translating into a 2.4% weekly decline. This was the outcome of 72,903 shares spread over 18 deals.

Malta International Airport plc closed flat at €5.75, despite reaching an intra-week high of €5.80 last Wednesday. The equity saw 19,920 shares change hands across 20 transactions.

Retail conglomerate, PG plc was up by 1%, as 10,000 shares changed ownership over four deals. The equity ended the week €0.02 higher at €2.02.

Conversely, Simonds Farsons Cisk plc lost 0.6%, as it finished at the €7.85 price level.

This was the result of a sole deal of 613 shares. From a year-to-date perspective, the equity is up by 0.6%.

International Hotel Investment plc traded twice last Wednesday, resulting into a 9.5% fall in price.

The equity’s price declined to a 19-week-low of €0.525, as 2,887 shares were executed.

The best performance was recorded by Trident Estates plc, as it registered a double-digit gain of 12.2%. The equity started off the week in the red but reached €1.65 last Thursday – the highest in 12 weeks. Eight deals involving 30,500 shares were executed.

Malta Properties Company plc closed 2.9 per cent higher at €0.54, as 50,310 shares were spread over nine deals – bringing the equity’s year-to-date gain up to 8 per cent.

On the other hand, Tigne’ Mall plc registered the worst performance, as it lost 10.3%, ending the week at €0.655.

The equity traded once over 2,000 shares. On a similar note, but to a lesser extent, MIDI plc closed 2.4% lower at €0.40, as two deals involving 2,000 shares were executed.

Meanwhile, Malita Investment plc was the most active equity in the property sector, as total weekly turnover stood at €102,212. The equity closed unchanged at €0.90, as 114,617 shares changed hands across 13 transactions.

Last Tuesday, Harvest Technology plc announced that it shall meet on March 26, 2021 to consider and, if thought fit, approve, the audited financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2020.

The board shall also consider whether to recommend a final dividend for the same financial year.

The equity traded twice over 20,000 shares, resulting into a positive 0.7% movement in price, to close at €1.48.

Mapfre Middlesea plc was active but closed unchanged at €2.24. Five deals involving 10,100 shares were executed.

A sole deal of 5,000 MaltaPost plc shares pushed the price 0.9% higher to €1.16.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index managed to recoup some lost ground, as it closed 0.1% higher at 1,125.56 points.

A total of 16 issues were active, four of which registered gains, while another nine closed in the red. The 2.5% MGS 2036 (I) headed the list of gainers, as it closed 1.6% higher at €126.00.

On the other hand, the 2.3% MGS 2029 (II) ended the week 3.3% lower at €120.00.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index remained relatively unchanged at 1,099.14 points. Out of 40 active issues, 12 registered gains, while another 16 traded lower.

The best performance of 5.3% was recorded by the 5.5% Mediterranean Investment Holding plc Unsecured 2023, as it closed at par. Conversely, the 4.5% Hili Properties plc Unsecured € 2025 closed at €100.01, translating into a 2.5% change.

In the Prospects MTF market, five issues were active.

The 5% Luxury Living Finance plc € Secured Bonds 2028 was the most liquid, as it generated a weekly turnover of €19,955.

