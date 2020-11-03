Damage to a fibre optic cable caused by a third party has caused internet and TV outages in the centre and northern parts of Malta, GO said on Tuesday. Other areas may also be affected.

"Our teams are working hard to get you reconnected as soon as is reasonably possible. Our agents are also doing everything they can to reply to the numerous messages we are receiving," the telecommunications company said in a Facebook statement.

"We fully understand how frustrating such disruptions are."

The damage is the second in a few days. On October 24, GO customers in southern and central localities also experienced outages after a fibre cable was cut.

"The fact that there are consistently numerous ongoing developments means that our infrastructure is at constant risk of damage. We undertake every effort to ensure that our infrastructure is adequately marked to prevent such incidents," GO had said at the time.