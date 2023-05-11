The GO Group considers 2022 a record year and the company is more confident in its ability to continue to thrive in the evolving telecoms landscape with a clear vision and ambitious strategy.

This was stated by GO chairman Lassaad Ben Dhiab during the company’s annual general meeting during which he also announced that the board has recommended a dividend of 9c per share, bringing the total dividend distribution for 2022 to 15c per share.

CEO Nikhil Patil noted how economic and political unrest in Ukraine and the Middle East together with the persisting inflation and slowdown in the wider supply chain have also impacted GO.

“Nonetheless, we managed to overcome the challenges and for the first time in GO’s history, we achieved revenues of €214.6 million, representing a 10.8% year-on-year growth, and EBITDA of €81.4 million which equates to an 11.1% year on year growth.

“Beyond this financial achievement, 2022 remains a rewarding year because we continued to grow and exceeded our targets, continued to invest and diversify the business, brought greater value to our customers and shareholders and made their lives better every day.”

Patil said GO now supports more than half a million customer connections daily.

“Our TV channel TOKIS, Malta’s only library dedicated to Maltese TV content offering over 1,000 hours of entertainment, has been a huge success, so far registering over four million viewers, with at least 155,000 viewers daily. Our efforts have contributed to making GO the fastest-growing TV and broadband provider during 2022,” he said.

The company, he said, is also well on track to reduce its carbon footprint by 21% by 2024 and source 25% of its energy from renewable sources.