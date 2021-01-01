Company presents a donation of €70,000 in aid of the Istrina campaign

Notwithstanding the challenging times, GO still honoured its CSR commitments with continued support and donations of funds and equipment to several NGOs and charity organisations.

Besides supporting the annual Istrina campaign with a monetary donation of €70,000, GO is this year further cementing its support to the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation with the signing of a new four-year agreement to help it achieve its more long-term goals.

“GO has always been and will always remain at the heart of the Maltese community and this is why we have committed to a four-year support agreement with the MCCFF. We believe in the unique role that the MCCFF has in supporting the Maltese community and we believe that since this is also in line with our mission of leaving no one behind, joining forces can only lead to more positive outcomes,” GO CEO Nikhil Patil said.

As in previous years, GO once again mobilised its technical team of people to ensure that the technical aspect behind this event proceeded smoothly.

“Istrina 2020 is a special edition, not only due to the COVID-19 restrictions but also because this year, we completely changed the set-up of the GO services, which this year were powered by cutting-edge technology such as Fibre and VoIP in multiple venues simultaneously, in order to manage over 40,000 calls,” Ayrton Caruana, chief operations officer, added.

Among the equipment used, GO supplied 1.5Km of fibre cable, 1.5km of CAT 5 cable, 70 IP Phones for receiving donations, WiFi TV boxes, True-Fibre gigabit internet, as well as direct fibre links to various TV stations.

GO also provided teams of technical people on stand-by on site at the Kirkop Sports Complex, at MITA in Santa Venera and at GO’s offices to oversee all the technicalities required for an event of this magnitude.

“The set-up required for Istrina is highly intricate but, as one of the longest-standing telecoms company in Malta with a mission to connect the Maltese to what matters most to them, we take great pride knowing that it is also thanks to our technology that Istrina can connect and brings together the whole nation,” Patil noted.