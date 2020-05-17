GO has launched its latest in a line-up of innovative products – ‘GO Smart Wi-Fi’, which guarantees top speed broadband in every corner of one’s home. The product is offered as part of the ‘Try and Buy’ scheme, where customers can try the product without committing, with the option of returning the product, at no cost, if it does not live up to the customers’ expectations.

Wi-Fi connectivity issues are the source of at least 60 per cent of calls made to telecoms call centres. This is supported by an independent survey which shows that unless broadband speeds are experienced seamlessly across the home, then the customer experience falls short of what the connection is actually capable of. In other words, a strong Wi-Fi connection has become more of a priority than further enhancing broadband speeds.