GO is supporting the Malta Food Bank Foundation (MFBF) in its mission to address poverty, as well as to reduce food waste and safeguard the environment.

“Our passion at GO transcends beyond all things digital. We want to help strengthen and improve our communities in any shape or form by connecting them to what matters most to them. If we can help the Malta Food Bank Foundation improve their operations, then we are also playing our part in improving people’s lives,” said Josephine Grima, senior manager, HR operations at GO, and head of GO Cares Foundation during an event in which the GO Cares team presented laptops, a voucher from Storage Systems for the acquisition of shelving structures, as well as a voucher from ECB Hotel and Catering Equipment Ltd for the purchase of a new freezer.

The Malta Food Bank Foundation, based in Fra Diego Ħamrun, distributed over four-and-a-half tons of food during the last six months and is working towards signing new agreements with different organisations for the donation of food, as well as with new NGOs, partners of MFBF.

This was announced by Irene Schembri, president of the foundation.

“The MFBF acts as a bridge between the donors and the NGOs who are MFBF’s partners. This ensures that food collected goes to those in real need in a transparent and accountable manner,” she said.

“We are very thankful to GO for this donation of laptops and vouchers for the purchase of equipment which will surely facilitate the process flow and enable more control over the distribution of the donated food. It is also very satisfying to witness an organisation like GO help its community with the involvement of so many of its employees,” she added.