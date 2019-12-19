GO has linking up with a Hong Kong-based company which is heading a major fibre-optic cable system which will link Asia, Africa and Europe.

In an announcement on Thursday, GO said it had reached agreement with PCCW Global Limited to acquire the title and right of use of submarine and land infrastructure connecting Malta to France and Egypt.

“The company already has a wealth of experience in operating sub-sea systems and has been preparing its local infrastructure in anticipation of this investment,” GO said.