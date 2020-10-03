Behind-the-scenes footage, auditions and interviews from TV show Malta’s Got Talent is being made available to all GO customers on demand.

The telecoms company has partnered with Malta’s Got Talent producers Mint Media Limited to offer its customers hours of unseen footage from the talent contest, which replaces the outgoing X-Factor on TV screens as of this year.

Anyone who is not a GO customer but wants to watch the content can subscribe for €5 for three months through the company's website. Subscribing also gives users access to local and Italian TV channels from any device which features the GO TV app.

GO TV customers will automatically be able to access this content.

“We are really excited to bring this concept to the market. We know how popular such programmes are and the level of support there is for local talent and therefore we wanted to make sure that everyone has the opportunity to enjoy the content they love, how and when they like,” said Alison Mercieca, Senior Manager, Marketing.