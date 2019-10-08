The UStudy education fairs will be hosted for the first time at the American University of Malta, Dom Mintoff Street, Cospicua, tomorrow at 6pm.

The fair is aimed at 15- to 18-year-old students, their parents, teachers, and coaches, and showcases various American day and boarding schools and their academic programmes, student life and opportunities on campus, athletics programmes, and admissions and tuition/fees details.

The exhibitors at the fair include: Brookhill School, Texas (https://www.brookhill.org); Fryeburg Academy, Maine (https://www.fryeburgacademy.org); Oregon Episcopal School, Oregon (https://www.oes.edu); St Johnsbury Academy, Vermont (https://www.stjacademy.org); Thornton Academy, Maine (https://www.thorntonacademy.org); and UStudy - International Education

Consultancy in Malta (http://www.ustudy.world).

Attendance is free, but registration is required via Eventbrite: https://tinyurl.com/yye8xrmt. For more information, call UStudy Malta director Marina Meijer on 3550 0350 or e-mail marina@ustudy.world.