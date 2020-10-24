GO customers in southern and central localities have been warned to expect outages after a fibre cut affected the telecommunication company’s services to the area.

The company said “multiple services” had been affected by the fault, which primarily affected towns in Malta's south.

“Our engineers are hard at work, assessing the situation and devising the best course of action,” the company said. “Our priority right now is to determine the extent of the fault and restore services as soon as is reasonably possible.”

It said that its call centre and online contact platforms were experiencing a spike in demand at the moment and urged customers trying to get in touch to be patient.

The company said it would be posting regular updates as it received them from its tech team and apologised for any inconvenience caused.