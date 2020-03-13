As the Covid-19 outbreak continues to cause disruption in Malta, forcing many people to work from home, schools to close and pushing many people in isolation to the safety of their homes, GO is offering everyone – including those who are not direct customers – the opportunity to enjoy over 10,000 hours of TV content through its TV app, which is available on Android, IoS and desktop.

“Staying home, and staying safe, is the only way we can each do our part to help contain this virus. It is in these times of need that every gesture, no matter how big or small, can have a huge impact on peoples’ well-being,” said GO in a statement.

The process is very simple. All non-GO customers have to do is register their interest on GO’s websites https://www.go.com.mt/tv/free-tv-app-access/ and https://www.go.com.mt/tv/free-tv-app/, and download the app. GO personnel will then verify and revert to the customer with a username and password, which will be sent via SMS to the number provided.

Customers will then be required to insert these details into the app and simply enjoy a host of TV content from anywhere in their household. Customers who download the app will be able to watch live TV, open viewing on select premium channels including GO Stars, as well as video-on-demand which provides a rich list of movies and series.

This follows an earlier initiative whereby GO opened viewing of its GO Stars and other premium channels, including its video on demand service for all of its existing customers to enjoy thousands of hours of entertainment during these difficult times following the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus.

These initiatives are aimed to help and encourage people to stay at home and minimise social interaction. GO is doing everything it possibly can to make these efforts more bearable for the whole family.

GO also encourages its esteemed customers to make use of its digital channels whenever possible, to minimise people visiting its outlets in the interest of its employees and community at large. GO agents can be reached through live chat at Facebook Messenger or via e-mail at customercare@go.com.mt.