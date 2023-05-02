Telecommunications company GO has started offering up to four weeks of paid leave for pregnancy loss to its employees who experience a miscarriage, stillbirth or failed IVF.

“Unfortunately, pregnancy loss is a topic surrounded by silence and brings with it intense feelings of shame and guilt. It is a devastatingly traumatic experience,” said Sarah Mifsud, Chief People Officer at GO.

She said the company wanted to offer a more structured approach to the support it provides, giving those who experience pregnancy loss time to grieve and recover.

“We do not feel that there is a need to discriminate between different types of losses,” she said.

Every year, more than 200 miscarriages occur in Malta. Health Ministry figures show there were 4,477 births, 221 miscarriages and 13 stillbirths in 2021.

A miscarriage is the loss of a pregnancy during the first 23 weeks, while a stillbirth is the loss after that stage. International research has recognised the psychological impact of miscarriages. According to the UK NHS, “a miscarriage can be an emotionally and physically draining experience” that can lead the affected women to have feelings of guilt, shock and anger.

The American Psychology Association notes that, because it is medically common – occurring in 20 per cent of pregnancies – the impact of miscarriage is often underestimated.

Lawyer Roselyn Borg Knight, who specialises in employment law, said the law in Malta does not cater for any form of special leave in case of miscarriages. What can be applied is sick leave if the employee is unable to attend the workplace due to medical reasons related to the miscarriage.

“Of course, nothing stops employers from being generous and providing her with some form of special leave should they so wish, however it is not obligatory. Bereavement leave would not technically apply,” she said.

With regard to stillbirths, the employee is technically not entitled to special leave but may be entitled to special maternity leave (separate from regular maternity leave). Special maternity leave applies in any case where health and safety at the workplace require the employee to be away, unless the employer can make alternative arrangements to her job or find her a suitable alternative job.

“In the case of stillbirths, the woman concerned would be entitled to such special maternity leave of up to 14 weeks. Rate of pay is to be equivalent to the rate of social security sickness benefit but paid by the employer, not by social security,” she said.

In 2021, New Zealand became one of the first countries to offer paid leave to workers who have experienced a miscarriage, giving three days of bereavement leave to mothers and their partners.