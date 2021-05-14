Goalkeeper Andrea Cassar has announced that he is parting ways with Floriana FC after his contract expired this month.

Cassar joined Floriana two seasons ago but his spell with the Greens was marred by a series of injuries that hampered his hopes of establishing himself as the club’s no. 1

The former Ħamrun Spartans and Tarxien Rainbows goalkeeper issued a statement to show his gratitude towards the Greens.

