Mosta FC have secured their first signing of the January transfer window when they agreed a deal to take goalkeeper Andreas Vella.

The 24-year-old was on the books of Floriana FC after he joined the Greens at the start of last season. However, this term he struggled for first-team football and when Mosta offered him the chance to return to the club he accepted their proposal.

In fact, Vella has put pen to paper on a one-year contract with the Blues.

For Vella, this will be his second spell with Mosta FC.

In fact, after coming through the youth ranks of Qormi FC, he moved to Birkirkara FC in 2016 but then opted to head to Mosta in January 2017.

