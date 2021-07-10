Manwel Bartolo announced that he has left Malta champions Ħamrun Spartan as speculation is rife that he is set to be replaced by Henry Bonello.

Bartolo has been on the books of Ħamrun Spartans for the past three years and last season he skippered the team to the Premier League title.

However, on Saturday, Bartolo announced that he has left the Spartans in a facebook post which hinted at his displeasure towards some decisions set to be taken by the club’s top hierarchy.

“Ok… being a captain, winning the BOV premier league and named as 1 of the best goalkeepers in malta it’s not enough for hamrun spartans president,” Bartolo wrote in a facebook post.

