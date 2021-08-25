Veteran goalkeeper Manwel Bartolo is set to continue his career in the Premier League with Valletta FC as the veteran has started to attend training sessions with the capital club.

The Times of Malta revealed earlier this month that Bartolo had agreed a return to San Ġwann FC in the Challenge League but there was a strong possibility that the former Ħamrun Spartans goalkeeper would still be playing top-flight football as he was attracting the interest of several clubs.

Valletta FC have made an approach to San Ġwann to take the veteran goalkeeper on loan until the end of the season and the Challenge League club have now given permission to the 37-year-old to start attending training sessions under the charge of Jose Antonio Cardoso Mendes.

