The 12th edition of the Teamsport Goalkeeper Battle will be held on June 2 and 3 at the San Ġwann Football Ground.

Once again this event will be organized in collaboration with the San Ġwann Local Council and all profit will go to Zem Zem Foundation which is a voluntary organisation that provides monetary assistance to patients suffering from diseases for which the ideal treatment is unavailable on our national health system.

Also, a good number of foreign goalkeepers from Italy, Spain and the UK will take part in various categories, namely U-9, U-11, U-13, U-15, U-17, U-19, Seniors Men, Seniors Girls, and U-15 Girls.

A new concept this year will be a trophy for the club that will have most winning medals.

