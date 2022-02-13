BIRKIRKARA 1

Bevis 24

SIRENS 1

Avoce 26

BIRKIRKARA

A. Sylla-6, R. Enzo-5, L. Montebello-5, C. Bonanni-6.5, K. Zammit-6, F. Falcone-5 (46 J. Macedo-6), R. Scicluna-6 (72 C. Attard), O. Carniello-5, L. Aguirre-6, K. Devis-6 (72 P. Mbong), D. Venancio-7.

SIRENS

J. Debono-8, M. Lomis-5 (90 A. Nakov), B. Gavrila-6 (86 A. Effiong), D. Albanese-7, A. Borg-7, T. Tabone-6 (80 C. Borg), J. Walker-6, C. Zammit Lonardelli-5, A. Cini-5.5, F. Avoce-6, R. Cardoso-6.

Referee: Stefan Pace

Yellow card: Albanese, Borg, Cardoso, Zammit, Attard, Borg.

BOV player of the match: Kilian Bevis (Birkirkara).

Sirens remained on course for a place in the Championship Pool, but it was an unimpressive performance with which the St Paul’s Bay side kept Birkirkara at bay.

It was the brilliant Jonathan Debono who Sirens had to thank for their point as he frustrated their more-quoted opponents with a string of fine saves.

A magnificent save to deny Enzo Ruiz from close-range was the pick of several vital stops he made to earn Sirens a valuable point.

Birkirkara coach André Paus knew Sirens would be a tough team to break down and so it proved from the start.

The Stripes were quick out of the blocks and forced three early corners.

Birkirkara hammered home their supremacy to go ahead on 24 minutes.

