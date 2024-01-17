Alessandro Guarnone is set for a return to Maltese football after the Italian goalkeeper has agreed terms to return to his former club Valletta on a two-and-half-year deal, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The Italian goalkeeper was recently plying his trade in Bulgaria at Etar with whom he made just a couple of appearances in the domestic cup.

Guarnone arrived in Malta on Wednesday night to complete his transfer to the Capital Club.

This will be his second spell at the Citizens having played 46 games in all competitions between 2021 and 2023.

