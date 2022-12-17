An Australian A-League clash between Melbourne Victory and Melbourne City was abandoned Saturday after "shocking" scenes when fans stormed the pitch and attacked a goalkeeper, who suffered a suspected concussion.

The match was called off in the first half after a fan protest against a decision this week by league bosses to award the grand finals series to Sydney for the next three years turned violent.

Supporters of both sides were planning to walk out at the 20-minute mark, but Victory fans turned on City goalkeeper Tom Glover after he appeared to throw a flare back towards them.

Click here for full story