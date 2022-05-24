Jake Galea has decided to part ways with Premier League club Balzan, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The Malta goalkeeper joined Balzan last September and for most of the season, he was the club’s no.1 goalkeeper.

In fact, Galea made 13 appearances in the Premier League with Balzan who only managed to avoid relegation on the final day of the season.

Now that the season has been concluded, Galea, who is represented by Sports Pro Management and Consultancy, has decided to seek pastures new and is looking for a new challenge.

